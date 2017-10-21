Latest update October 21st, 2017 7:15 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Garden bonus delay in hills

Oct 21, 2017 General Comments Off on Garden bonus delay in hills

File photo

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling: Nearly half of the Darjeeling tea gardens have failed to pay bonus to workers before Diwali as had been agreed during a tripartite meeting with the state labour department.

The planters had agreed to pay bonus at 19.75 per cent in two equal instalments. While the first instalment was supposed to be paid before October 18, the remaining was slated after Diwali.

The bonus for a particular year is calculated on the basis of the revenue earned in the previous year. On an average, a worker gets around Rs 7,000 as bonus at the agreed rate.

While the tea planters cited the massive losses suffered by the gardens because of the four months of agitation in the hills, the workers pointed out that there was no such disruption last year and the gardens earned good revenue.

“It is true that the bonus is calculated on the last financial year. But the garden pays the bonus with the revenue generated this year. The industry is in dire straits, with no production for almost four months,” a planter said.

There are 87-odd tea gardens that sell the “Darjeeling Tea”. The industry employs 55,000 permanent workers. “In some cases, gardens would also hypothecate their crop for loans if revenues were not adequately generated. This, too, was not possible as most of the crop was lost this year,” the planter added.

[Via: The Telegraph]

506 total views, 250 views today

Comments

comments

Manhunt for Gurung in Darjeeling hills: Police
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

11,582 total views, 821 views today

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 14,018 total views, 820 views today Comments comments

14,018 total views, 820 views today

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department. 24,940 total views, 847 views today Comments comments

24,940 total views, 847 views today

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

24,786 total views, 835 views today

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 31,497 total views, 820 views today Comments comments

31,497 total views, 820 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress