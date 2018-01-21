Ghisingh road The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh. 782 total views, 782 views today Comments comments 782 total views, 782 views today

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 13,989 total views, 1,809 views today Comments comments 13,989 total views, 1,809 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county. 14,004 total views, 1,806 views today Comments comments 14,004 total views, 1,806 views today

GJMM public meeting in Sukna Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21. 14,005 total views, 1,809 views today Comments comments 14,005 total views, 1,809 views today