Pulse of Darjeeling

Ghisingh tests waters on Sixth Schedule

Dec 17, 2017

Darjeeling: GNLF president Mann Ghisingh on Friday proposed a debate on Sixth Schedule status for the Darjeeling hills, but observers believe it would be difficult to generate a consensus on the plan once floated by his father Subash Ghisingh.

“We intend to hold talks with the leaders of hill parties and opinion-makers to understand their opposition to the Sixth Schedule status,” Mann said on the sidelines of a party event.

The GNLF leader, whose father Subash, had started the Gorkhaland agitation in 1986 before settling for the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council two years later said “our party’s ultimate aim is Gorkhaland” and the Sixth Schedule may be the best medium to achieve statehood.

“Since there is opposition, we want to know from the political parties the reason for it and the best way forward,” Mann said.

Some doubted the idea would work. “Although the earlier CPM government had agreed to confer Sixth Schedule status, it is unlikely that the present Trinamul regime would want to jump the gun, especially when its trying to make the GTA fully functional again,” said an observer.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has setting up a Hill Area Development Committee with Mann as chairperson.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women's wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery.

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling
December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC
December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

