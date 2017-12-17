Ghisingh tests waters on Sixth Schedule

Darjeeling: GNLF president Mann Ghisingh on Friday proposed a debate on Sixth Schedule status for the Darjeeling hills, but observers believe it would be difficult to generate a consensus on the plan once floated by his father Subash Ghisingh.

“We intend to hold talks with the leaders of hill parties and opinion-makers to understand their opposition to the Sixth Schedule status,” Mann said on the sidelines of a party event.

The GNLF leader, whose father Subash, had started the Gorkhaland agitation in 1986 before settling for the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council two years later said “our party’s ultimate aim is Gorkhaland” and the Sixth Schedule may be the best medium to achieve statehood.

“Since there is opposition, we want to know from the political parties the reason for it and the best way forward,” Mann said.

Some doubted the idea would work. “Although the earlier CPM government had agreed to confer Sixth Schedule status, it is unlikely that the present Trinamul regime would want to jump the gun, especially when its trying to make the GTA fully functional again,” said an observer.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has setting up a Hill Area Development Committee with Mann as chairperson.

