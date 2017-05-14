Girl From Sikkim Gang Raped in Delhi

We are sad to report that a girl from Sikkim was gang raped in Delhi

According to Delhi Police the 26 year old Sikkimese girl, had gone to Connaught Place on Thursday evening with her friend and had returned back to Gurgaon at 1:30-2 on Friday morning. She was abducted from close to her house on sector 14 by three men and pushed inside a Swift Desire car.

She was then taken to a remote location in Delhi on the Najafgarh side and raped all night.

At around 6:30 AM she was dropped there, from where she came to a toll booth with the help of a biker. She then met Delhi police officials at the toll who brought her to Gurgaon and a case was registered.

A case has been registered under sections 365, 376D and 506.

