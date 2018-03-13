Latest update March 13th, 2018 7:49 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Give me peace, I will give you prosperity, Mamata tells Darjeeling

Mar 13, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Give me peace, I will give you prosperity, Mamata tells Darjeeling

Darjeeling, March 13 (IANS) Months after violence and tension erupted in the north West Bengal hills centering the Gorkhland movement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the political outfits in Darjeeling to maintain peace and ensure no form of violence returns to the region.

“Please give us peace, we will give you prosperity, that is our commitment. That is our assurance,” Banerjee said here after inaugurating the first ‘Hill Business Summit’, nearly six months after the longest ever shutdown in the Darjeeling hills was withdrawn.

“Please see Darjeeling is clean and green. Please ensure that there isn’t any violence. If there is violence, some political leaders might gain, but the people of Darjeeling won’t gain from it. The young generation would become more and more impatient,” she said.

The Chief Minister also announced that her government would provide Rs 100 crore for promotional development of job oriented industries in the region.

“let’s first make a start. Our government is fully ready to help you. I can also assure you on behalf of the industrialists that they will give you full cooperation,” she said.

Banerjee said special focus would be given to agriculture, horticulture industries, food processing zones, nurturing of orchids and developing IT infrastructure in the region.

She also requested the industrialists present at the meeting as well as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to prepare an action plan specially for Darjeeling where people are suffering from acute water problems.

“I think the youth of Darjeeling are skilled. They have a lot of potential. They can be used in different industrial sectors. Two IT parks would be set up in Kalimpong and Darjeeling. It can be done in Kurseong and Mirik too. IT has a lot of scope here,” she said.

Noting people from around the world want to come to Darjeeling because of its beauty, Banerjee said there is enough scope for the tourism and transport industry to thrive there.

“let’s compete on the basis of development. I want the people of Darjeeling to be well,” she added.

[Via: IANS]

65 total views, 10 views today

Comments

comments

You give me peace, I will give you development, Mamata Banerjee tells Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 3,381 total views, 2,607 views today Comments comments

3,381 total views, 2,607 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   51,956 total views, 2,606 views today Comments comments

51,956 total views, 2,606 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 122,454 total views, 2,601 views today Comments comments

122,454 total views, 2,601 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 161,026 total views, 2,600 views today Comments comments

161,026 total views, 2,600 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

165,557 total views, 2,601 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress