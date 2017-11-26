GJM Binay-Anit faction claims majority in Kalimpong civic board

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: Rebel Morcha leader Anit Thapa paraded 15 councillors of Kalimpong municipality at a hotel here on Saturday and claimed that all of them have expressed allegiance to him and Binay Tamang.

The vice-chairman of the Morcha-run civic board, Sonam (Yakha) Bhutia, has also extended support to the Tamang faction. The civic chairman Suva Pradhan, however, has not backed them.

In Kalimpong, there are 23 wards. At present, there are 22 councillors at the municipality – 20 from Morcha and two from the JAP.

“Most of the councillors have expressed allegiance to us. After November 30, a no-confidence motion would be tabled against the current board and later, a new board would be formed at the Kalimpong municipality,” said Anit.

Rabi Pradhan, the Morcha councillor of ward III here, said: “We have expressed support to Binay and Anit because we want to work for the development of Kalimpong.”

