Latest update September 27th, 2017 2:27 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GJM calls off Darjeeling strike after Rajnath Singh orders meet on Gorkhaland

Sep 26, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GJM calls off Darjeeling strike after Rajnath Singh orders meet on Gorkhaland

Darjeeling: Security personnel cordon off the whole area after an explosion near a motor-stand in Darjeeling on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI8_19_2017_000107B)

The Darjeeling hills in north Bengal will start limping back to normal after a 104-day shutdown to demand for a separate Gorkhaland state had crippled the region’s economy.

 

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) late Tuesday evening announced it was calling off the indefinite strike in the Darjeeling hills to push for a separate Gorkhaland state after an appeal by Union home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Singh had issued a statement earlier in the evening asking the Union home secretary to convene an official level meeting to discuss all related issues for a separate Gorkhaland state while appealing to the GJM withdraw the indefinite strike in Darjeeling hills.

“The home minister had said a meeting would be held within a fortnight so we are calling off the bandh from 6 am tomorrow. Normal life will return to Darjeeling from 6 am on Wednesday,” GJM chief Bimal Gurung who is on the run, told HT from an undisclosed location.

The hills of north Bengal have remained crippled under the indefinite bandh that started on June 15 after police raided an office of the GJM and Gurung’s residence.

“I have asked the home secretary to convene an official level meeting in the home ministry within a fortnight to discuss all related issues. I also appeal to the GJM and its leader Bimal Gurung to withdraw the ongoing bandh and to help create a conducive atmosphere for allowing normalcy to return to the area, particularly in view of the festive season,” said Singh in a statement Tuesday evening.

For over 100 days now, everything in the hills from markets to schools, business establishments to entertainment zones have remained closed causing untold misery to the people.

Various hill parties have been demanding a tripartite meeting and urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to work towards one. Gorkhaland supporters have been demanding that the Centre should immediately start discussions.

The home minister’s statement did not mention whether the meeting would be a tripartite one.

“In a democracy, dialogue is the only way out to resolve any problem,” Singh’s statement said.

A team of Gorkhaland supporters had met Singh thrice in Delhi. The last one was on September 19.

In an earlier meeting on August 13, Singh had told the agitators to speak to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has vowed not to allow another partition of Bengal.

GJM, the largest political party in the hills that is also an ally of the NDA, viewed it as a betrayal of the Gorkha cause.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung and a few senior leaders of the party are on the run after they were charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a few cases of explosions in Darjeeling.

The criminal investigations department (CID) of Bengal Police arrested three GJM leaders D K Pradhan, PT Ola and Trilokchand Roka from Gurgaon on September 22. The three were a part of the delegation that met Rajnath Singh.

There have been a couple of unsuccessful bilateral meetings between the agitators and Mamata Banerjee where she had assured the agitators that the government would explore whether it was possible to call a tripartite meeting to discuss the impasse.

[Via: Hindustantimes]

876 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments

GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Tuesday evening announced the withdrawal of its indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, and that the situation would return to normalcy from 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to them to call off the over […]

6,980 total views, 1,014 views today

TOP THREE IN CHANDIGARH HALF MARATHON ARE GORKHAS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha’s have completely dominated Chandigarh Half Marathon, with ranking all the top three slots. What is more amazing is that three are Servicemen from 3/11 Gorkha Rifles. Rfn Aichandra Chemjong Rfn Vishal Rai and Rfn Binosh Limbu CONGRATULATION! 6,892 total views, 1,013 views today Comments comments

6,892 total views, 1,013 views today

GTA reinstated

September 25, 2017

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 11,313 total views, 1,011 views today […]

11,313 total views, 1,011 views today

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

September 25, 2017

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 11,322 total views, 1,011 views today Comments comments

11,322 total views, 1,011 views today

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day

September 25, 2017

The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 11,730 total views, 1,011 views today Comments comments

11,730 total views, 1,011 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress