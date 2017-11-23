Latest update November 23rd, 2017 6:41 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

GJM chief Bimal Gurung fails to appear in Darjeeling court

Nov 23, 2017

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung failed to appear in court on Thursday. The Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Darjeeling had ordered Gurung to appear in connection with a proclamation order.

Gurung’s counsel Anup Mitra appeared on behalf of Gurung. He apprised the court in Darjeeling that Gurung has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against 327 cases that the West Bengal Government had slapped on him including a case invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Supreme court on Monday had ordered “Issue notice, returnable in two weeks. In the meantime, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner.”

Gurung’s counsel submitted a copy of the Supreme court order along with an undertaking to file certified copy of the Supreme Court order at the CJM court, Darjeeling, within the next few days.

December 6 has been decided as the next date of hearing of this case at the CJM Court, Darjeeling.

Incidentally on September 6, the Court had issued warrants against eight GJM leaders in connection with the violence during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Darjeeling on June 8.

The police had lodged a suo moto FIR and a case had been started at the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station on June 9. The CID is investigating the case.

The persons against who the arrest warrants were issued include Bimal Gurung; his wife Asha Gurung; General Secretary Roshan Giri; Youth leaders Prakash Gurung; Amrit Yonzon and Ashok Chettri; central committee leaders DK Pradhan and Tilak Chand Roka.

On June 8, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters had clashed with the security forces in Darjeeling town. Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Ghoom and Kurseong to control the situation.

On Oct 19, the CJM court in Darjeeling had issued a proclamation order against Gurung and five other leaders in this connection.

The six GJM leaders include Asha Gurung, Roshan Giri, Prakash Gurung and Amrit Yonzon. Under Proclamation and Attachment of Property of Person Absconding, invoking Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC, a court may order the attachment of any property. Gurung with arrest warrant in his name and a Look-out notice for him is at present on the run.

[Via: OneIndia News]

FLASH NEWS

GTA TO REVIVE DARJEELING GOLD CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

November 22, 2017

Chief Minister has instructed GTA to reintroduce popular Darjeeling Gold Cup football tournament in a meeting held in Pintail village on Tuesday. 10,476 total views, 401 views today Comments comments

WINTER TOURISM FESTIVAL IN DARJEELING

November 22, 2017

GTA to organise Winter Tourism Fest in Darjeeling in the last week of December or early January. 10,500 total views, 401 views today Comments comments

OUTCOME OF BIPARTITE MEETING BETWEEN STATE GOVT AND HILL PARTIES HELD IN SILIGURI

November 21, 2017

1) Those who have lost their lives during the Gorkhaland movement, they will be compensated if there is no criminal case against them. The families of the deceased will be paid Rs. 2 lakh and the families of those seriously injured will receive a compensation of Rs. 50 thousand. 2) […]

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 20,031 total views, 401 views today Comments comments

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

