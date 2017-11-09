Latest update November 9th, 2017 6:43 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

GJM chief blames Binay Tamang for unrest in Darjeeling to deflect NIA scrutiny

Nov 09, 2017

GJM chief Gurung has alleged that leaders like Thapa and Tamang were behind the agitation in the hills.

The embattled GJM chief Bimal Gurung today blamed Binay Tamang for the unrest in the hills, for the violence and arson. He has now called for an NIA probe against Tamang.

Late on Tuesday, Gurung issued a WhatsApp message in the name of Roshan Giri from his hideout in the Indo-Bhutanese border. Gurung has alleged that leaders like Thapa and Tamang were behind the agitation in the hills.

The increasingly marginalised GJM chief claims that leaders who are part of the GTA today instigated violence in the hills, during the agitation. Gurung supporters have called for NIA investigations into the role of Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa during the agitation in the hills.

Gurung and his supporters had been pushing for a central agency led investigation into the violence in the hills. Gurung supporters are looking at the handing over of investigations to NIA as a sort of political victory for them. Taking it a step forward now Gurung and his faction is trying to shift the focus on the faction leading GTA for now.

As leads about links of the GJM chief with various militant organisations in the North East start to emerge this is probably the last concerted attempt by the GJM chief to remain politically relevant in an increasingly hostile hills. The pending warrants ensures his absence from the political palette in the hills.

“From whose house AK 47 was confiscated? blasts took place in the vicinity of whose residence? in whose area of influence was a serving police officer shot dead? all these things need to come out in the open,” said Binay Tamang in response to the allegations.

He claimed that he and Thapa is ready for probe including the NIA’s investigation. Those in favour of talks are of the opinion that a fair probe would prove the role of Gurung and his supporters.

CID has stepped up its investigations after the NIA made an entry. On Wednesday CID teams inspected the explosion site in Chakbazar, some areas in Patlebas, including the area where SI Amitabha Malik was killed. CID has questioned a few people in Kalimpong and Mirik too.

[Via: India Today]

Driver unions back Binay
