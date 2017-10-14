GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

Latest update October 14th, 2017 7:19 AM

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike to maintain peace while also waiting for the outcome of the meeting with the central government. But the West Bengal Government, with the motive of derailing the movement, started a witch hunt of Bimal Gurung, which was totally unwarranted.

He further said that the West Bengal Police, in order to tarnish the image of GJM and brand it as a militant organisation, have shown to have seized sophisticated arms and ammunition from Tukvar area, which is under doubt and suspicion as they may have been planted by the Police themselves.

The GJM demanded a high level inquiry or an NIA probe into the matter. The GJM believes in democratic and Gandhian way of agitation, he said. He further added that the Gorkhas are faithful to the country and that they arent terrorists. He requested for immediate intervention from the Central Govt and said that the meeting with GJM should be called at the soonest to discuss the long pending demand of Gorkhaland.

Encounter belies claim of 'peaceful' agitation
Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 800 total views, 800 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 800 total views, 800 views today Comments comments

BJP to call MLAs and MP for Tripartite talk!

October 14, 2017

The BJP sources said Gurung might not get the invitation from the Centre to attend the tripartite talks. “The Centre might only invite the MLAs and the MP from the hills and the state government representatives to the tripartite talks,” a BJP insider said. 792 total views, 792 views today Comments comments

