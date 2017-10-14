GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike to maintain peace while also waiting for the outcome of the meeting with the central government. But the West Bengal Government, with the motive of derailing the movement, started a witch hunt of Bimal Gurung, which was totally unwarranted.

He further said that the West Bengal Police, in order to tarnish the image of GJM and brand it as a militant organisation, have shown to have seized sophisticated arms and ammunition from Tukvar area, which is under doubt and suspicion as they may have been planted by the Police themselves.

The GJM demanded a high level inquiry or an NIA probe into the matter. The GJM believes in democratic and Gandhian way of agitation, he said. He further added that the Gorkhas are faithful to the country and that they arent terrorists. He requested for immediate intervention from the Central Govt and said that the meeting with GJM should be called at the soonest to discuss the long pending demand of Gorkhaland.

