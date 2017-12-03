GJM Kalimpong Central Committee leaders resign from GJM, including the Kalimpong MLA

Kalimpong: The entire top leadership of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Kalimpong unit, including MLA Sarita Rai, resigned from the party on Saturday, but stopped short of aligning with the Binay Tamang lobby.

Among those who quit were the chairman of Kalimpong municipality, Suva Pradhan, the founding vice-president of the Morcha, Kalyan Dewan, Kalimpong district president of the party R.B. Bhujel and secretary Kumar Chamling.

Bhujel told reporters here that they, along with a host of other members, had decided to quit the party because they were dissatisfied with the way the latest round of the Gorkhaland agitation had panned out.

“The party is a divided house today. We are at a loss to explain to the people the way our party is headed. In the absence of any clarity, we, collectively, have decided to resign from our posts and party with immediate effect,” he said.

Bhujel said that as of now, they would remain neutral to both factions of the Morcha. “We will come forward for the sake of Kalimpong as and when required. We remain committed to the core cause of Gorkhaland,” he asserted.

Six councillors of the Kalimpong municipality were among those who resigned from the Morcha on Saturday.

They have not come out openly in favour of the Tamang faction, which is said to be eyeing the control of the civic body. Eleven of the 22 councillors in the 23-member municipality have already expressed their allegiance to the Tamang lobby. They were supposed to formally seek a vote of no-confidence against the sitting chairman on Saturday, but put it off till Monday.

Observers said that with the entire Kalimpong leadership of the Morcha resigning, the road had become clear for the Tamang camp to take over the Kalimpong civic body.

“Even those who are loyal to Bimal Gurung are a frustrated lot in the absence of any leadership. The entire leadership quitting, in a way, is a triumph for the rebel faction in the immediate terms, but tomorrow is another day,” said an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

