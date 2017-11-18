GJM public rally and meeting

The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday.
November 18, 2017
Hills political parties that opted out of talks with Bengal government will march along those in dialogue with CM Mamata Banerjee to uphold the Gorkha cause before Parliament on November 24. The Delhi march, however, will see CPRM and GNLF joining other outfits.
November 18, 2017
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Bagdogra Airport on November 20. She will then head for Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri. On 21 November, she will be attending a bipartite talk between the state government and Hill political parties at Pintail Village. On November 22, she is scheduled to hold an […]
November 18, 2017
The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday.
November 18, 2017
The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) which is on the revival path had an organisational meeting at Sukhiapokhari on Friday. "We feel that a permanent solution needs to be worked out rather than stop gap solutions. GNLF feels that 6th scheduled status would pave the way for a separate state. […]
November 17, 2017
The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.
