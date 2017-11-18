Latest update November 18th, 2017 6:45 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

GJM public rally and meeting

Nov 18, 2017

The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday.

Tamang makes inroads in tea belt
Darjeeling march in Delhi on Nov.24

November 18, 2017

November 18, 2017

Hills political parties that opted out of talks with Bengal government will march along those in dialogue with CM Mamata Banerjee to uphold the Gorkha cause before Parliament on November 24. The Delhi march, however, will see CPRM and GNLF joining other outfits.

CM Mamata Banerjee to reach Siliguri on Nov 20

November 18, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Bagdogra Airport on November 20. She will then head for Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri. On 21 November, she will be attending a bipartite talk between the state government and Hill political parties at Pintail Village. On November 22, she is scheduled to hold an […]

GJM public rally and meeting

November 18, 2017

The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday.

GNLF meeting in Sukia

November 18, 2017

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) which is on the revival path had an organisational meeting at Sukhiapokhari on Friday. "We feel that a permanent solution needs to be worked out rather than stop gap solutions. GNLF feels that 6th scheduled status would pave the way for a separate state. […]

UNESCO OFFICIALS TO VISIT HILLS ON NOV. 19

November 17, 2017

November 17, 2017

The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.

