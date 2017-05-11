GJM RALLY IN DARJEELING TODAY

GJM held a public rally today in Darjeeling
May 11, 2017
GJM held a public rally today in Darjeeling
May 11, 2017
Setting aside all political rivalry, TMC candidate Chung Chung Bhutia and GJM candidate Gyamsto Tshring of Ward No. 31 celebrated Buddha Purnima together on May 10 in Darjeeling.
May 9, 2017
Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace!
May 9, 2017
Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a […]
May 8, 2017
Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing "Chalte Chalte" for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms.
Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
The early history of Darjeeling
PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...