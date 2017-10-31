GJM rebel cites Telangana roadmap

Darjeeling: Days after GJM general secretary Roshan Giri indicated that the Gorkhaland demand would remain on top of the agenda in the soon-to-be-announced talks with the Centre, rebel leader Anit Thapa hit back by saying merely talking about Gorkhaland would not resolve the issue.

Citing the Telangana example, in which the Centre formed the Srikrishna Committee to examine all pro- and anti-statehood demands, Thapa insisted on a detailed study of the Gorkhaland issue culminating in a time-bound roadmap to achieve statehood.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration vice-chairman said GJM would try to contact a research team for Gorkhaland. “Leaders and parties in the Hills only talk about Gorkhaland as a political agenda. But it is important to first research the issue to see its feasibility and how it can be achieved through a proper roadmap. We are trying to contact the team that did the research for Telangana,” Thapa said.

While Thapa did not elaborate, he was clearly referring to the 2010 Committee for Consultations on the Situation in Andhra Pradesh to look into the demand for statehood for Telangana.

Reiterating the need for talks with the Bengal government to take the statehood demand forward, Thapa refuted allegations by the Bimal Gurung faction that he was a “betrayer and traitor”. “The Centre has asked us to follow the federal structure of the country and talk to the state government, which we are doing at the moment…. We have to work keeping various realities in mind as BJP has refused to support Gorkhaland despite our support in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, rebel leader Binay Tamang said Gurung’s decision to remain underground defied logic. ” The 105-day strike was called off by Gurung citing tripartite talks. But the Centre has not given dates. Also, how will Gurung talk with the government if he is hiding? It is beyond logic.”

