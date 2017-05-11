GJM supporters detained for violating code of conduct

DARJEELING, 10 May 2017: Two cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha were reported today in Kalimpong and Kurseong by the Darjeeling police.

Amit Javalgi, the Darjeeling Superintendent of Police, said four persons were detained in Kalimpong for carrying unaccounted cash of Rs80,000 in a vehicle. “We have detained Kamal Agarwal, Pratik Sharma, Tapan Khawas and Kurban Ali, all residents of Kalimpong,” he said.

Following the detention, Kalimpong town was shut down by the trading community in protest. It is learnt that the four detained persons belong to the business community.

In Kurseong, three persons were arrested for distributing cheques to a community under the Hamro Ghar scheme of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. “We have arrested three persons including one Dawa Tshering Sherpa for distributing cheques in Monteviot tea garden in Kurseong in violation of the MCC as it is applicable to the entire district,” Javalgi said, adding in all 13 cheques had been distributed.

GJM leaders refused to comment on the arrests saying they were not aware of what had transpired. (EOIC)

[Via: Echo of India]

111 total views, 62 views today

Comments

comments