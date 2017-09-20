Latest update September 21st, 2017 11:31 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GJM team meets Rajnath Singh, demands tripartite talks on Gorkhaland

Sep 20, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GJM team meets Rajnath Singh, demands tripartite talks on Gorkhaland

The delegation demanded that the tripartite meet involve the Centre, the West Bengal government and the GJM.

A delegation of the Gorkha Jan Mukti (GJM) met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and called for tripartite talks to resolve the festering Gorkhaland issue.

The team, led by Union minister SS Ahluwalia, who represents Darjeeling in the Lok Sabha, later described the meeting with Singh as fruitful.

“It was a very fruitful meeting with the Home minister. We have demanded tripartite talks, and are expecting a positive development within a few days,” GJM central committee member Swaraj Thapa said.

The tripartite meet should involve the Centre, the West Bengal government and the GJM, he said.

The five-member delegation also expressed concern over the stalemate in Darjeeling and sought central intervention in ending the crisis.

It alleged that the West Bengal government had “unleashed police atrocities in the name of law and order and was trying to suppress the democratic agitation” in Darjeeling.

The region has been in a state of turmoil for the last three months, with the GJM spearheading an indefinite strike to press their demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

[Via: HT]

19 total views, 4 views today

Comments

comments

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai

September 21, 2017

Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that […]

3,440 total views, 1,007 views today

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator

September 21, 2017

GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba. 3,413 total views, […]

3,413 total views, 1,006 views today

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 24,371 total views, 1,003 views today Comments comments

24,371 total views, 1,003 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

29,062 total views, 1,003 views today

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 29,028 total views, 1,004 views today Comments comments

29,028 total views, 1,004 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress