GJM to form Darjeeling civic board in January

Darjeeling: The central committee of the GJM party on Saturday decided to form the municipality board in Darjeeling in January.

The board is presently run by a government-appointed administrator.

Earlier, central committee leader D K Pradhan was elected as the Darjeeling municipality’s chairman.

But the post had been lying vacant after his arrest in connection with the recent statehood agitations. The executive officer appointed by the state

government is running the civic body as the elected commissioner is yet to be handed over charge in the absence of the chairman and vice-chairman.

Ramjung Golay had resigned as the vice-chairman citing health reasons.

GJM assistant secretary Jyoti Kumar Rai said, “It is getting difficult to run the civic body owing to the absence of a chairman and vice-chairman. The

chairman is presently lodged in jail. We have requested the district administration to convene a special meeting at the earliest. We will form the board on

January 3, next year.”

[Via: The TNN]

884 total views, 275 views today

Comments

comments