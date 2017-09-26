GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Tuesday evening announced the withdrawal of its indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, and that the situation would return to normalcy from 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to them to call off the over three-month-long strike and invited them for talks to find an amicable solution to the issue.

GJM Assistant General Secretary Jyoti Rai said: “After Rajnath Singh’s appeal, we had a discussion with senior leaders, including GJM chief Bimal Gurung, and decided to withdraw the shutdown from 6 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).”