Gjmm Bimal Gurung faction meets union home secretary

VIA: PRESS RELEASE

Today a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha delegation led by our Working President Shri Lopsong Yolmo, former Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) met with the Union Home Secretary Shri. Rajiv Gauba following his invitation for talks at the Union Home Ministry in North Block.

The delegation comprised of the following members: Shri Lopsong Yolmo, former Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Lt Col (retd) Ramesh Allay, former deputy chief executive, GTA, Smt Sarita Rai, MLA, Kalimpong as well as central committee members of the party including Shri R Moktan, Smt Urmila Rumba, Smt Bandana Yonzone, Smt Minu Bhutia, Shri Bishal Chettri and Shri Bishal Lama. Shri Anand Bhandari was present as the legal advisor.

In the meeting, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha representatives pressed on the need for finding a political solution to the long pending demands of Gorkhas and other people of Darjeeling, Kalimpong District, Terai and Dooars region at the earliest. The team brought to the attention of the Union Home Secretary the prevailing condition of police highhandedness in the Darjeeling hills, the rampant and indiscriminate arrests of innocent public, and the curtailment of basic rights of freedom of speech and expressions, and has sought his intervention for such practices to be brought to an end at the earliest. The delegation also informed the Home Secretary that continuous dialogue was the only way to find a permanent solution to the recurrent political conflict over the Gorkhaland statehood demand in the region. Stating our willingness to attend talks and discussions, which can then lead to finding a permanent solution to our demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland, the delegation has urged the Union Home Secretary to initiate a tripartite talk between the Government of India, Government of West Bengal and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha so that lasting solution can be arrived at through consensus.

The union home secretary asserted that a fact finding team would be sent to Darjeeling and other places to look into charges of misuse of law and order machinary by the district administration and police.

The union home secretary further assured us that the home ministry would seek to hold a tripartite meeting after the Puja holidays. The meeting lasted for about a hour and was attended by other union home ministry officials

The delegation apprised the Union Home Secretary about the long history of the demand for Gorkhaland. They also said that the semi-autonomous bodies, earlier the DGHC and now the GTA, were failures and that only a permanent political solution would answer

to the perennial political problem in the region. The delegation requested the home secretary that Government of India immediately commence a series of tripartite talks between the Government of India, Government of West Bengal and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha which will pave the way for finding a permanent solution to the long pending demand of the Gorkha people.

Pointing that until 1931, the entire Gorkha community living in India were regarded as “Hill Tribes”, the GJM delegation has urged the home secretary to expedite the process of including the 11 left out Gorkha tribes – Bhujel, Gurung, Mangar, Newar, Jogi, Khas, Rai, Sunwar, Thami, Yakkha and Dhimal as into the Schedule Tribes list. The GOI has set up a committee in 2016 to study and examine the validity of including 11 left out Gorkha tribes as Schedule Tribes of India, which has already submitted its report. The delegation urged the home secretary to advise the government that a bill can be introduced in the upcoming winter session of parliament for inclusion of the 11 Gorkha Tribes for ST status.

Reminding the Home Secretary that the BJP election manifesto of 2009 and 2014 had committed to “sympathetically examine and appropriately consider the long-pending demands of the Gorkhas, the Adivasis and other people of Darjeeling District and Dooars Region,” the delegation has requested the Government to constitute an Expert Committee to Study the Economic, Administrative and Political Viability of Gorkhaland State which will include the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars region

The delegation stressed on the need to create a conducive atmosphere in Darjeeling region so that proper dialogue could begin. They apprised the home secretary that majority of the people in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars are, today, living under an undeclared police-raj where false and fabricated cases are/being slapped against anyone who is even remotely deemed of being supportive of the demand for Gorkhaland. They sought withdrawal of all the cases registered during the course of Gorkhaland agitation be dropped within the next 15 days, so that a peaceful dialogue can begin.

Highlighting the sensitive and geo-strategic location of the region, which borders four different countries and is regarded as the “chicken neck” of our country, the delegation has sought the transfer of all cases of bomb-blasts and arms recovery to the NIA. The delegation has also sought an investigative inquiry under the Centre into deaths of 11 Gorkhaland supporters in police firing, and also into the death of police officials and others who lost their lives under suspicious circumstances during the Gorkhaland agitation. The delegation informed the Union Home Minister that the State administration has so far buried the truth and pinned fabricated cases on agitating youth with the help of fabricated incidents of seizure of firearms and bomb-blasts.

The Union Home Secretary gave us a patient hearing, and after discussing all issues in depth, he has assured us they will investigate all claims of police excesses and administrative atrocities, and informed us that a tri-partite meeting will be convened, after the puja holidays to discuss all the issues raised by us.

