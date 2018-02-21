Latest update May 24th, 2018 8:53 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GJMM Kalimpong district committee formed

Feb 21, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GJMM Kalimpong district committee formed

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: The Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Tuesday formally constituted the Kalimpong district committee which was hitherto being run by an ad hoc body.

Sanchabir Subba, who is a member of the GTA board of administrators, was appointed as the unit president and senior women’s leader Gayatri Mukhia its secretary. The party also appointed vice-presidents and assistant secretaries for each of three blocks of the district and 25 executive members.

Bhuwan Khanal, the Morcha spokesman for Kalimpong, said the office-bearers were selected after a threadbare discussion that lasted for about four hours on Monday night. “The office-bearers were selected in the presence of party general secretary Anit Thapa. All the selected office-bearers are expected to work with honesty and carry the party forward in a disciplined way,” he said.

The party also appointed Kalapana Tamang and Bidur Rai as the conveners of its women and youth wings, and they have been asked to form full-fledged district committees of their organisations.

“Once the women and youth committees are formed, all three bodies will work actively to strengthen the party in Kalimpong district. We have already formed strong units in all the 13 (GTA) constituencies and at the (municipality) ward level,” said Khanal.

The Morcha’s new district committee is a mix bag of senior and junior leaders from different political backgrounds, including those from other parties who had shifted their allegiance to the Morcha after the Tamang-Thapa duo rebelled against Morcha president Bimal Gurung.

[Via: The Telegraph]

189 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

SC allows Centre to withdraw force from Darjeeling hills
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

87,407 total views, 4,655 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 103,922 total views, 4,655 views today Comments comments

103,922 total views, 4,655 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

103,930 total views, 4,654 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

172,178 total views, 4,654 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 181,609 total views, 4,653 views today Comments comments

181,609 total views, 4,653 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress