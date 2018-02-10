GJMM observes Balidan Diwas Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 1,776 total views, 717 views today Comments comments 1,776 total views, 717 views today

GLP under consideration State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19 THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT.

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling. The arrested persons will be […]