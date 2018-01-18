Latest update January 19th, 2018 6:44 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

Jan 18, 2018 News-Flash Comments Off on GJMM public meeting in Sukna

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21.

GTA to hold Business Meet in February
Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC.

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county.

Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

January 13, 2018

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

32,953 total views, 5,339 views today

Police arrests a man in rape case

January 13, 2018

Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7.

32,859 total views, 5,338 views today

