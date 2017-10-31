Latest update October 31st, 2017 5:26 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GJMM women wing leader arrested

Oct 31, 2017

The Kalimpong town president of the GJMM’s women wing, Bandana Yonzon Mukhia, was today arrested by the police in connection with the first bout of violence that erupted in the town on 5, July.

Yonzon said the administration has been blaming charges against GJMM cadres and leaders and arresting them, while people who are supposed to he involved in the same cases like those in the Binay Tamang faction of the party are walking scot free.

“Whey are people who have sided with Binay Tamang moving about freely in the town? Why are they not arrested? I need an answer” she said as she was being taken to Courts.

Later, Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Ajeet Sing Yadav told reporters that Ms Yonzon was also involved in the motor stand case where a police constable was assaulted with a Khukuri by ‘certain people.

“Apart from these cases, there are other cases which will he tagged and there is a warrant against her,” Mr Yadav said.

She was produced in the Kalimpong court today with cases under sections 147, 1411, 149,349 353, 326 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The court sent Ms Yonzon in 14 days’ judicial custody.

[Via: SNS]

