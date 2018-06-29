GJM’s Bimal Gurung to Move Court After Bengal Govt Drops His Name From Voters’ List

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Friday termed as “established colonial practice” the move of the West Bengal government to remove his name as well as those of his aide Roshan Giri and family members from the voters’ list.

“We will fight against this illegal attempt at subverting democracy through the courts. In the meantime, we request our people to unite and speak out against this dictatorship. The removal of selective Gorkha names from the electoral rolls by West Bengal government, using dubious and vague means, goes against the very ethos and essence of our democracy,” Gurung said.

He added, “In removing our names, the Mamata Banerjee government has tried to send a message to the Gorkhas that ‘look, we can do this to your top leaders, we will crush all of you’. But this is when we as a community should dig in our heels and resolve to stand taller in unity against tyranny.”

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has imposed a virtual Emergency in the Gorkhaland region, Gurung said, “It is now apparent that the TMC government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the dreams and demand of Gorkhaland state remain buried and the will of our people to fight back is crushed forever. But they don’t seem to realise that our dreams and aspirations to have a state of our own are like seeds. The deeper Mamata tries to bury us, the stronger our roots will grow.”

The decision of the Darjeeling District Electoral Office (DEO) is considered a major setback for the GJM ahead of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections that are likely to be held in August.

