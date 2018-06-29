Latest update June 29th, 2018 8:15 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GJM’s Bimal Gurung to Move Court After Bengal Govt Drops His Name From Voters’ List

Jun 29, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GJM’s Bimal Gurung to Move Court After Bengal Govt Drops His Name From Voters’ List

File photo

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Friday termed as “established colonial practice” the move of the West Bengal government to remove his name as well as those of his aide Roshan Giri and family members from the voters’ list.

“We will fight against this illegal attempt at subverting democracy through the courts. In the meantime, we request our people to unite and speak out against this dictatorship. The removal of selective Gorkha names from the electoral rolls by West Bengal government, using dubious and vague means, goes against the very ethos and essence of our democracy,” Gurung said.

He added, “In removing our names, the Mamata Banerjee government has tried to send a message to the Gorkhas that ‘look, we can do this to your top leaders, we will crush all of you’. But this is when we as a community should dig in our heels and resolve to stand taller in unity against tyranny.”

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has imposed a virtual Emergency in the Gorkhaland region, Gurung said, “It is now apparent that the TMC government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the dreams and demand of Gorkhaland state remain buried and the will of our people to fight back is crushed forever. But they don’t seem to realise that our dreams and aspirations to have a state of our own are like seeds. The deeper Mamata tries to bury us, the stronger our roots will grow.”

The decision of the Darjeeling District Electoral Office (DEO) is considered a major setback for the GJM ahead of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections that are likely to be held in August.

412 total views, 202 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 161,740 total views, 768 views today Comments […]

161,740 total views, 768 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 161,733 total views, 767 views today Comments comments

161,733 total views, 767 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 161,780 total views, 767 views today Comments comments

161,780 total views, 767 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 161,819 total views, 767 views today Comments comments

161,819 total views, 767 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 161,823 total views, 768 views today Comments […]

161,823 total views, 768 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress