International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […] 338 total views, 338 views today

GJVM President Joins Binoy Tamang Faction GJVM Central Committee President Satyam Lama, spokesperson Sandeep Chettri and Biswas Chettri joined Binoy Tamang faction today. 2,017 total views, 1,245 views today Comments comments 2,017 total views, 1,245 views today

DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG 19 newly elected commissioners from Darjeeling have joined Binay Tamang faction of GJM today. Those changing sides, also claimed that three more will join tomorrow. In total, Darjeeling Municipality has 32 wards. 2,028 total views, 1,245 views today Comments comments 2,028 total views, 1,245 views today

ABGL SUSPENDS ITS OWN PRESIDENT Central Committee of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League has suspended its president Mrs Bharati Tamang for 3 months and also former vice president Mr. Laxman Pradhan, Mr. Biplop Rai and Prithivi Raj Subba for one year against their anti-party activities. 1,973 total views, 1,245 views today Comments comments 1,973 total views, 1,245 views today