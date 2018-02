State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday.

There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, who were used for GJMM leader’s security, social & disaster management etc. Later, they were sent home without any compensation.

