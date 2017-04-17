Latest update April 17th, 2017 12:05 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

Apr 17, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14.

614 total views, 614 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 615 total views, 615 views today Comments comments

615 total views, 615 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 634 total views, 634 views today Comments comments

634 total views, 634 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  3,346 total views, 3,346 views today Comments comments

3,346 total views, 3,346 views today

Thousands of Ex-servicemen March to Commemorate Black Day

April 10, 2017

Thousands of ex-servicemen yesterday Marched in Kalimpong to commemorate the BLACK DAY on which Bengal government has brutally beat up peacefully marching retired soldiers at Darjeeling More on April 9, 2008. Yesterday r he ex-servicemen chanted slogans in favour of Gorkhaland and demanded separation from Bengal. 192,742 total views, 7,816 views today […]

192,742 total views, 7,816 views today

Dhiren Giri, father of Roshan Giri no More

April 10, 2017

Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri. Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, […]

192,780 total views, 7,801 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress