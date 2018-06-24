Latest update June 26th, 2018 6:17 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GNLF filling a vacuum in hill politics

Jun 24, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GNLF filling a vacuum in hill politics

File photo

Writes: NIRMALYA BANERJEE

Kolkata, 23 Jun 2018: With Gorkha National Liberation Front president Mann Ghisingh stepping down as chairman of Hill Area Development Council, GNLF is now trying to fill the vacuum left by the departure of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Guring from the hills of Darjeeling.

Gurung stood for Gorkhaland; the present leaders of GJM in the hills, Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa are presently concentrating on running the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration well. The debate is still on if adequate economic development in Darjeeling, which the GTA is supposed to deliver, is enough to ensure peace in the hills or if a separate state is a must. The Gorkhaland demand is more of an emotive issue, meant to settle the crisis of identity of Indian Gorkhas. Gurung had appealed to this sentiment, thus carving out a niche for himself.
HADC, by its very nomenclature, is a body meant to be devoted to the issue of economic development. A brainchild of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, hardliners in Darjeeling who want to free the hills from the ’yoke of Bengal’ may not like to touch such a body with a barge-pole.

By opting out of HADC, Mann Ghisingh has distanced his party from the ‘rulers from Bengal. He is likely to gain the sympathy of followers of Bimal Gurung who are now feeling rudderless. In electoral terms, this may not be of much use for GNLF in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where a tie-up with a major player at the state- or national-level — be it Trinamool Congress, BJP or Congress — may be necessary. But this move could help GNLF turn into one of the contenders for power in the GTA, when the hill council elections are held.

Gorkhaland is, of course, not on the agenda of GNLF; since the days of Subash Ghisingh it had been demanding the sixth schedule status for the hill council. If the hills of Darjeeling are brought under the purview of the sixth schedule, the GTA would of course be free to a large degree from effective control of the West Bengal government, the way the Bodoland Territorial Council is now effectively free from the control of the Assam government. That would not suit the palate of Kolkata.

How the electoral politics for the Lok Sabha election in 2019 would shape up in Darjeeling is now the thing to watch. With the BJP-led government in Delhi not encouraging the latest phase of the Gorkhaland agitation, it would be difficult for BJP to win in Darjeeling again in 2019. According to a source in the RSS with access to top leaders in Delhi, national leaders of BJP had sent a feeler to Bimal Gurung that the party could support his candidature as an independent in 2019; but Gurung may find it difficult to contest as long as he is on the run from the police in Bengal. GJM, with the backing of the State Government and Trinamool Congress, could now be the major contender for the Darjeeling seat; but GNLF could turn out to be a spoiler.

Explaining why the movement of GJM in 2017 under the leadership of Bimal Gurung did not evoke much sympathy at the Centre, the source explained that Delhi was unhappy that an earlier offer made soon after the coming into power of the BJP government for a Union territory status for Darjeeling did not make much headway in the corridors of power in Lal Kothi.

[Via: Echo of India]

15 total views, 6 views today

Comments

comments

‘No development in Darjeeling, Kalimpong’: GNLF chief resigns from Hill committee
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 143,349 total views, 2,175 views today Comments […]

143,349 total views, 2,175 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 143,345 total views, 2,177 views today Comments comments

143,345 total views, 2,177 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 143,389 total views, 2,175 views today Comments comments

143,389 total views, 2,175 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 143,429 total views, 2,176 views today Comments comments

143,429 total views, 2,176 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 143,434 total views, 2,175 views today Comments […]

143,434 total views, 2,175 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress