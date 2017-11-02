Latest update November 2nd, 2017 4:30 AM

GNLF flag in Morcha turf after a decade

Nov 02, 2017

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

GNLF chairman Mann Ghisingh along with party supporters at Tukvar on Wednesday

Darjeeling: GNLF chief Mann Ghisingh led a cavalcade of more than 50 vehicles to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha stronghold of Tukvar and hoisted the party flag there after more than a decade.

Such had been the stranglehold of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung over the Singamari-Tukvar area that GNLF leaders, be it Subash Ghisingh or Mann, had not stepped into the region since 2007.

Gurung, who won as an Independent candidate in 1999, had immediately switched over to the GNLF. Even as a GNLF leader, he ensured that there was not much political activity other than that by his party. After he formed the Morcha in 2007, there was little activity of the GNLF too.

On his birthday on Wednesday, Mann visited the house of Manzil Rai and handed a letter appointing him as the party convener of the Singamari-Tukvar constituency. After that, he hoisted the party flag in front of Rai’s house. He was accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

Mann agreed he had come to the area after a long time – the leader had studied in Mount Hermon School, from where Rai’s house is at a stone-throw distance.

“I am coming here after a long time. We did not come here earlier as we thought that our presence could lead to violence…. It feels like democracy is returning to the hills,” said Mann. “Every individual has the right to affiliate to a party of their choice, and we know we have a lot of supporters in this area.”

Stressing on the need for politics of tolerance, Mann said: “Politics of vendetta and violence will have to stop forever in the hills, no houses will burn, nobody should be tortured for following a particular party’s principle. No more goondaism politics in Darjeeling.”

Calls to Morcha leaders from the Gurung camp did not go through.

Mann’s entry to Tukvar is being seen as a “symbolic victory” for a party that has trying to revive itself over the past few months. “We have now appointed conveners in most part of the hills,” said Mann.

[Via: The Telegraph]

