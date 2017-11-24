GNLF forms women’s wing in Patlebas

GNLF has formed its women’s wing in Bimal Gurung’s area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM.
November 24, 2017
JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government.
November 24, 2017
Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6.
November 24, 2017
Kanchenjang Public School located at Patlebas, under the ownership of Bimal Gurung, which was closed ever since the beginning of 104 days hills strike reopened on November 20.
November 24, 2017
GNLF has formed its women's wing in Bimal Gurung's area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM.
November 22, 2017
Chief Minister has instructed GTA to reintroduce popular Darjeeling Gold Cup football tournament in a meeting held in Pintail village on Tuesday.
Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that "Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help," She has been...
The early history of Darjeeling
PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
"Nepali Gaurav Garchaun" – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the "Nightingale of our Hills"
Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as "Nightingale of the Hills". She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...