GNLF forms women’s wing in Patlebas

Nov 24, 2017

GNLF has formed its women’s wing in Bimal Gurung’s area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM.

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens
JAP to shave heads in protest

November 24, 2017

JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government.

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6

November 24, 2017

Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6.

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens

November 24, 2017

Kanchenjang Public School located at Patlebas, under the ownership of Bimal Gurung, which was closed ever since the beginning of 104 days hills strike reopened on November 20.

GTA TO REVIVE DARJEELING GOLD CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

November 22, 2017

Chief Minister has instructed GTA to reintroduce popular Darjeeling Gold Cup football tournament in a meeting held in Pintail village on Tuesday.

