Latest update June 26th, 2018 6:17 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GNLF leaders quit govt board, set to start political stir in Darjeeling

Jun 25, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GNLF leaders quit govt board, set to start political stir in Darjeeling

GNLF president Mann Ghising, along with Mahendra Chhetri and Ajoy Edwards, on Friday stepped down from the Hill Area Development Committee, which was created after last year’s 104-day shutdown ended

File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with GNLF chief Mann Ghising. Photo: AFP

Key leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) are set to start a political movement against the status quo, after stepping down from the West Bengal government’s board for civic and economic development of Darjeeling.

GNLF president Mann Ghising, along with Mahendra Chhetri and Ajoy Edwards, on Friday stepped down from the Hill Area Development Committee, which was created after last year’s 104-day shutdown ended with the dominant Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) split down the middle.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed the reins of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to GJM leader Binoy Tamang, she created the Hill Area Development Committee and invited Ghising and other GNLF leaders to run the body. As the chairman of the committee, Ghising had the position of a junior minister in the state.

“The aspirations of the Gorkha community cannot be fulfilled by the committee,” said Edwards. Having quit the committee, the GNLF will revive the demand for talks with the government on greater political autonomy.

The committee was aimed at “economic development”, but it needs “a permanent political solution”, said Niraj Zimba, the spokesperson for the GNLF. The party has already written to the state government seeking talks over greater autonomy for the Gorkha community. Back in 2008, a constitution amendment bill was introduced to include Darjeeling under the sixth schedule.

The bill had the approval of the state and the parliamentary standing committee, according to Zimba. It needs to be revived and passed by the parliament, he said, adding that the demand for autonomy is the only constant in the hills of Darjeeling.

No committee or board has ever fulfilled the aspirations of the Gorkha community and there were reservations even within the GNLF about the latest committee formed by the chief minister in November 2017, said Zimba. “Our doors are open to everyone who supports our demand or has a better solution.” The GNLF wants the state to hold talks with all stakeholders.

Government officials in Darjeeling see the GNLF’s move as an attempt to gain political ground, at a time when the GJM is divided and the faction led by Binoy Tamang is focusing only on economic and civic development of the hills.

The GJM is not pushing for Gorkhaland immediately, and the GNLF sees an opportunity to revive the political demand for autonomy, said a top official in Darjeeling, requesting anonymity. But the GNLF on its own may not immediately have the political strength to pressure the state government to revive talks over autonomy, the official added.

GJM’s Tamang declined to comment on GNLF’s “internal matter”. After having restored peace in the hills, the party is now focusing on development, said Tamang.

[Via: Livemint]

30 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha, GNLF spar over hill control
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 143,352 total views, 2,178 views today Comments […]

143,352 total views, 2,178 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 143,348 total views, 2,180 views today Comments comments

143,348 total views, 2,180 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 143,392 total views, 2,178 views today Comments comments

143,392 total views, 2,178 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 143,432 total views, 2,179 views today Comments comments

143,432 total views, 2,179 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 143,437 total views, 2,178 views today Comments […]

143,437 total views, 2,178 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress