The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) which is on the revival path had an organisational meeting at Sukhiapokhari on Friday. “We feel that a permanent solution needs to be worked out rather than stop gap solutions.

GNLF feels that 6th scheduled status would pave the way for a separate state. There are numerous instances in North East,” stated Mann Ghising, president, GNLF.

