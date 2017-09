“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that […] 3,436 total views, 1,003 views today

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba. 3,409 total views, […] 3,409 total views, 1,002 views today

Road block custody Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 24,367 total views, 999 views today Comments comments 24,367 total views, 999 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […] 29,058 total views, 999 views today