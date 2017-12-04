Latest update December 4th, 2017 5:24 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GNLF sticks to Sixth Schedule

Dec 04, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GNLF sticks to Sixth Schedule

Mann Ghisingh offers prayers at a temple in Rohini on Sunday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Rohini (Kurseong): GNLF leaders returned to their basics here on Sunday and renewed the political campaign over the demand that the Sixth Schedule status be conferred on the hills.

Conferment of the status would pave the way for achieving the GNLF’s ultimate demand of the separate state, they said.

Party president Mann Ghisingh, who was present at a meeting here, said: “Our key demand is still the Sixth Schedule status. The Sixth Schedule ke marg par Gorkhaland sambhav hain (Sixth Schedule can help us achieve Gorkhaland). This is our belief.”

It was the first public meeting convened by the party after Mann and some other GNLF leaders were put in different posts of the Hill Area Development Committee (HADC) formed by the state.

Mann and some other leaders also took the task of apprising GNLF workers that the committee was an interim arrangement and they were pursuing their demand during the bipartite talks with the state.

“We have heard that there is confusion among some supporters after the HADC has been formed. But we want to make it clear that as I went and attended the meeting at Pintail Village a few days back with the state, we had raised our main demand. The state has formed the committee and has proposed our names as office-bearers. We would, however, assume the charge only after having a clear idea of its power and functions. It is nothing but an interim arrangement and we would never budge from our demand,” said the GNLF president.

He also clarified that the HADC was outside the purview of GTA.

A political observer said the state put the hill party in a tricky situation.

“The GNLF leaders had to assert this clarification to pacify supporters as there were murmurs in the hills that the state has played the strategy of floating the committee to appease them. Unless addressed and clarified, such murmurs would have led to serious repercussions for the party that has started regaining its ground in past four-five months after a gap of almost 10 years,” said the observer.

Ahead of the meeting, Mann and other leaders went to a local temple in Rohini, a tiny hamlet located around 25km from Siliguri where they performed rituals. Around 5,000 people were present at the meeting.

[Via: The Telegraph]

15 total views, 15 views today

Comments

comments

Housing scheme transferred to GTA
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 4,707 total views, 1,604 views today Comments comments

4,707 total views, 1,604 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 17,452 total views, 1,603 views today Comments comments

17,452 total views, 1,603 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 16,786 total views, 1,604 views today Comments comments

16,786 total views, 1,604 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 16,822 total views, 1,604 views today Comments comments

16,822 total views, 1,604 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 29,029 total views, 1,603 views today Comments comments

29,029 total views, 1,603 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress