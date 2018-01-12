Latest update January 12th, 2018 7:40 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

GNLF to hold public meeting in Darjeeling

Jan 12, 2018

GNLF is all set to hold a public meeting in Darjeeling on 28 January.

Binay to visit Takhvar
Half Marathon for peace in the hills

January 12, 2018

January 12, 2018

Half-marathon run of 21 kilometer race is being held in Darjeeling on Friday. The marathon is being organized by GTA to improve police-public relations.

Binay to visit Takhvar

January 12, 2018

January 12, 2018

GTA chief Binay Tamang is set to visit Takkvar on Sunday, the territory of Bimal Gurung, and interact with local people there.

Anju to participate in half-marathon

January 12, 2018

January 12, 2018

Anju Bobby George to participate in the half-marathon on Friday at Darjeeling. She is the chief guest of the event. International athlete Anju who hails from Kerala and bronze medallist in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris, first Indian athlete ever to win a medal

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर

  बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

Dec 19, 2017

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र 'रेड 'चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न
    Read More
  The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

Feb 04, 2015

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,
    Read More
  "Nepali Gaurav Garchaun" – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the "Nightingale of our Hills"
    "Nepali Gaurav Garchaun" – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

Sep 09, 2017

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as "Nightingale of the Hills". She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,
    Read More
  Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

Feb 04, 2015

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of
    Read More
