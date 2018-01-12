Half Marathon for peace in the hills Half-marathon run of 21 kilometer race is being held in Darjeeling on Friday. The marathon is being organized by GTA to improve police-public relations. 2,042 total views, 2,042 views today Comments comments 2,042 total views, 2,042 views today

Binay to visit Takhvar GTA chief Binay Tamang is set to visit Takkvar on Sunday, the territory of Bimal Gurung, and interact with local people there. 1,971 total views, 1,971 views today Comments comments 1,971 total views, 1,971 views today

GNLF to hold public meeting in Darjeeling GNLF is all set to hold a public meeting in Darjeeling on 28 January. 1,992 total views, 1,992 views today Comments comments 1,992 total views, 1,992 views today

Anju to participate in half-marathon Anju Bobby George to participate in the half-marathon on Friday at Darjeeling. She is the chief guest of the event. International athlete Anju who hails from Kerala and bronze medallist in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championship in Athletics in Paris, first Indian athlete ever to win a medal […] 2,005 total views, 2,005 views today