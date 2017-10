GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 3,006 total views, 1,809 views today Comments comments 3,006 total views, 1,809 views today

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident.

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department.