GNLF Welcome Hill Development Committee

GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba told The Indian Express that the Hill Development Committee announced by the state government is a “temporary measure”. The Committee comprises of four members, three of whom are from GNLF, and one from TMC. It is headed by GNLF president Mann Ghising.

“We are in the process of finding a credible long-term solution to the Darjeeling crisis… We are working out a formula, but the political issue is complicated, and a solution cannot be found overnight. I personally feel that both the Centre and state are reluctant to find a political solution before 2019 elections. Also, there are a number of differences which have cropped up between TMC and BJP, which has made it more difficult. Meanwhile, the people of Darjeeling should not suffer… So we have welcomed the Hill Development Committee so that work and development for people of the Hills can continue…There will be more notifications and announcements soon with more members inducted into the committee,” said Zimba.

[Via: Indian Express]

