Latest update March 22nd, 2018 5:41 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GNLF wing to keep pupils away from meets

Dec 19, 2017 Politics Comments Off on GNLF wing to keep pupils away from meets

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling: The campus front of the Gorkha National Liberation Front said on Monday that it wouldn’t involve students in political activities as education had suffered the worst during the recent 104-day Gorkhaland strike.

In November, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had said teachers wouldn’t be asked to participate in agitation programmes.

Abinay Gurung, the convener of the Gorkha National Students’ Front, on Monday said: “We have decided not to involve students in political activities. The decision will be applied even to college students. We also appeal to other political parties to take a similar stand.”

Gurung went on: “Following the recent 104-day shutdown, we have seen that it was the students who suffered the most. Education took a backseat during the agitation. We cannot let students suffer any longer.”

During the latest Gorkhaland agitation, school and college students were seen attending marches and meetings. The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights had taken suo motu cognisance of children hitting the streets during the agitation and issued a notice to Bimal Gurung on the issue.

The hills are known for educational institutions which have students from countries like Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Academics believe the hill schools are slowly losing their glory because of continuous strife.

“Many students are now preferring schools in Siliguri to those in the hills. Schools in the hills are losing their sheen and we fear we might lose many students in the next academic session because of interruption in studies this year,” said a school teacher.

[Via: The Telegraph]

4,146 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

Miss Kalimpong – 2017 Beauty Pageant After 40 Years
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 52,994 total views, 4,929 views today Comments comments

52,994 total views, 4,929 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   101,592 total views, 4,931 views today Comments comments

101,592 total views, 4,931 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 172,078 total views, 4,933 views today Comments comments

172,078 total views, 4,933 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 210,628 total views, 4,929 views today Comments comments

210,628 total views, 4,929 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

215,158 total views, 4,930 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress