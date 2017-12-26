Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s Binoy camp for experts’ panel for Gorkhaland

The Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s (GJMM) Binoy Tamang camp is all set to form a committee of constitutional experts that will guide the leaders in their push for Gorkhaland.

It may be mentioned that another leader of the Tamang camp, Anit Thapa, has time and again been saying that a research team of experts should be formed to take ahead the demand for a separate state as, according to him, no one, including himself, has been able to make the demand properly.

“When the state of Telangana was formed, the leaders there had a constitutional expert committee to guide them, and similarly, we should also have one. Even though our community does not have anyone of that kind, we can seek help from other constitutional experts. We will have such a committee consisting of three non-Gorkha experts by January. We will supply them with the various materials regarding our demand, and if we are able to give the government the papers prepared by them, it will be of great help,” said Mr Tamang.

“There is a need for an intellectual agitation for the demand of Gorkhaland as serving memorandums and giving speeches are not enough. Agitations were held for Gorkhaland in which people had to die and many people here are facing problems, but in an intellectual level of agitation, even though the hills will be the epicentre, the tremors should be felt in Delhi. The intellectual forum should come forward for this,” he added.

Apart from the Morcha forming such a committee, the National Gorkhaland Committee, a body consisting of eminent Gorkha personalities all over India, is also planning to hold a meeting on 11 February with legal and constitutional experts to understand the technicalities of the demand.

Mr Tamang also maintained that there was a requirement for leaders to find out if the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship was beneficial for the people here. According to him, a committee will also be formed to find out the advantages and disadvantages of the treaty.

[Via: SNS]

