Latest update December 26th, 2017 3:31 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s Binoy camp for experts’ panel for Gorkhaland

Dec 26, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s Binoy camp for experts’ panel for Gorkhaland

File photo

The Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha’s (GJMM) Binoy Tamang camp is all set to form a committee of constitutional experts that will guide the leaders in their push for Gorkhaland.

It may be mentioned that another leader of the Tamang camp, Anit Thapa, has time and again been saying that a research team of experts should be formed to take ahead the demand for a separate state as, according to him, no one, including himself, has been able to make the demand properly.

“When the state of Telangana was formed, the leaders there had a constitutional expert committee to guide them, and similarly, we should also have one. Even though our community does not have anyone of that kind, we can seek help from other constitutional experts. We will have such a committee consisting of three non-Gorkha experts by January. We will supply them with the various materials regarding our demand, and if we are able to give the government the papers prepared by them, it will be of great help,” said Mr Tamang.

“There is a need for an intellectual agitation for the demand of Gorkhaland as serving memorandums and giving speeches are not enough. Agitations were held for Gorkhaland in which people had to die and many people here are facing problems, but in an intellectual level of agitation, even though the hills will be the epicentre, the tremors should be felt in Delhi. The intellectual forum should come forward for this,” he added.

Apart from the Morcha forming such a committee, the National Gorkhaland Committee, a body consisting of eminent Gorkha personalities all over India, is also planning to hold a meeting on 11 February with legal and constitutional experts to understand the technicalities of the demand.

Mr Tamang also maintained that there was a requirement for leaders to find out if the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship was beneficial for the people here. According to him, a committee will also be formed to find out the advantages and disadvantages of the treaty.

[Via: SNS]

993 total views, 234 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest

December 26, 2017

Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 4,022 total views, 500 views today Comments comments

4,022 total views, 500 views today

Bimal Gurung greetings

December 24, 2017

Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party’s Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. “Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]

16,055 total views, 498 views today

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

54,333 total views, 498 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 71,582 total views, 498 views today Comments comments

71,582 total views, 498 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 100,039 total views, 498 views today Comments comments

100,039 total views, 498 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress