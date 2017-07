ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND

36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Picture curtesy: Suash Rai

