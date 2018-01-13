Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:36 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Gorkhaland Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

Jan 13, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Gorkhaland Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

Writes: Bipal Rasaily

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in #Kalimpong.

Family members of Late Barun Bhujel said, “the custodial death of an elected representative in a democratic nation shows how fragile our democracy actually is… we had requested for permission to hold a protest march today with the DM and SP but were denied the same, this is an infringement upon our constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression…”

Expressing disgust at the lack of conscience among the elected politicians, one of the family members said, “Barun didn’t die for himself, he died for the greater cause of Gorkhaland, he was killed in police custody as he refused to compromise on our demand and his principles… today none of the elected Municipal councillors have bothered to speak even a word of protest, if nothing else, Barun was one of them… a public representative… it could have been any of them who got killed… its sad that no one has bothered to speak out… if the death of an elected representative is met with such indifference, what hope do ordinary citizens have? Even if it is just us, we will continue our struggle and our protests constitutionally…”

We extend our heartfelt solidarity with Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family and pray to God to grant them the strength to overcome his tragic loss and to continue with their struggle till justice is met.

417 total views, 417 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

January 13, 2018

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong. 1,269 total views, 1,269 views today Comments comments

1,269 total views, 1,269 views today

Police arrests a man in rape case

January 13, 2018

Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7. 1,176 total views, 1,176 views today Comments comments

1,176 total views, 1,176 views today

Bimal Gurung never stated to talk with Bengal govt: Yuwa Morcha

January 13, 2018

Sanjiv Lama, Yuwa Morcha assistant secretary, faction of Bimal Gurung, has alleged that the Binay Tamang /Anita Thapa and Media have been spreading rumours among people. Bimal Gurung never stated that he is willing to talk with Bengal government. 1,235 total views, 1,235 views today Comments comments

1,235 total views, 1,235 views today

Nepali film actors in Darjeeling

January 13, 2018

Paul Shah and Achal Sharma, two well-known actors from Nepal, visited Darjeeling to support and promote Darjeeling event. 1,276 total views, 1,276 views today Comments comments

1,276 total views, 1,276 views today

In response to Bimal Gurung’s willingness to talk with WB Govt.

January 12, 2018

“Bimal Gurung has become a puppet of the BJP. If he thinks the BJP is sincere about statehood, he must seek a resolution from the BJP on statehood and the Darjeeling MP must table a bill in Parliament. The BJP is only playing with our emotions,”: Anit Thapa. 1,212 total views, […]

1,212 total views, 1,212 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress