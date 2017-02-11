Latest update February 11th, 2017 2:20 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Govt Fixes Minimum Wages for Bought Leaf Factory Workers at Rs 290.23 per day

Feb 11, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Govt Fixes Minimum Wages for Bought Leaf Factory Workers at Rs 290.23 per day

tealeaves2Writes: Avjit Sinha

The Bengal labour department has fixed minimum wages for workers of bought-leaf factories (BLFs), the first of its kind in the state’s tea industry.

The minimum daily wage for a worker of a BLF in zone A has been fixed at Rs 290.23, while the rate is Rs 256.5 in zone B. The daily wage was Rs 143 previously.

The BLFs buy tealeaves from small growers and then manufacture CTC tea. In north Bengal, there are over 130 BLFs which have around 40,000 workers.

A circular issued by the additional labour commissioner of the labour department on January 29 says it issued a notification on December 12 last year, saying the “minimum rates of wages in the employment of Bought Tea Leaf Factory in the state of West Bengal” had been fixed. As per the circular, the minimum monthly wage has been fixed at Rs 7,546 and Rs 6,669 in zones A and B, respectively. The rates are effective from January 1 to June 30, 2017.

“Zone A means areas under civic bodies, development authorities and industrial townships and likewise. All other areas come under Zone B. It has been also mentioned that the daily pay can be calculated by dividing the monthly wage by 26. The weekly wage will be six times the daily pay. There should be an off day a week and a normal working day will have eight-and-a-half hours of work, including 30 minutes’ rest,” said the owner of a BLF in Siliguri.

This means the daily minimum wage of workers in BLFs under zone A will be Rs 290.23, while its Rs 256.50 in zone B.

“So far, the wages have been fixed through tripartite agreements like in other sectors of the tea industry. The last agreement is valid till March,” said the BLF owner.

For the past two-three years, trade unions of tea plantation workers have been demanding minimum wages for the sector. The state labour department formed a 27-member advisory board in February 2015 to recommend the minimum wages. Trade union leaders, representatives of planters’ associations and government officials were on the committee which is yet to make any recommendation.

“None of the BLF owners were included in the board. It is disappointing that the government has unilaterally decided to fix minimum wage for workers in the BLFs. We protest the decision and want to clarify that we cannot pay wages at such higher rates,” said Satish Mitruka, the president of the North Bengal Tea Producers’ Welfare Association that represents the BLFs.

Mani Kumar Darnal, the joint general secretary of the Intuc-backed National Union of Plantation Workers, said: “It seems the state has finally made a move to fix minimum wages for workers in the tea industry. But there should have been talks at the tripartite level before finalising the minimum wages for BLFs.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

26 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

By 2018-19 Trinamool government set to overtake debt raised by the Left
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: josetintoy@gmail.com 207,649 total views, 6,275 views today Comments comments

207,649 total views, 6,276 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

352,934 total views, 6,277 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

447,178 total views, 6,279 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 472,757 total views, 6,280 views today Comments comments

472,757 total views, 6,281 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

472,768 total views, 6,280 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress