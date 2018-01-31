Latest update January 31st, 2018 10:40 AM

Govt. foiled evil designs in Darjeeling: Bengal Governor

Jan 31, 2018

A section of people with vested interests resorted to vandalism and anarchy in the Darjeeling hills and the West Bengal government thwarted their evil designs, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said on Tuesday in his address to the Assembly at the start of the budget session.

“Now, Darjeeling is peaceful. I want to congratulate the new Board of Administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on maintaining the peace and upholding law and order,” he said.

Mr. Tripathi said Teesta Terai Utsav, Kalimpong Festival and Uttar Banga Utsav in Darjeeling were a “resounding success” and a “fitting reply to those indulging in disruptive activities to create chaos and anarchy.”

His remarks come at a time when normality returned to the hills after the 104-day strike, from July to September 2017. The Centre has sought permission from the Supreme Court for pulling back the remaining four companies of its forces from the hills.

[In pic: Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi delivering a speech during the West Bengal Assembly budget session in Kolkata on Tuesday.PTI]

[Via: The Hindu]

