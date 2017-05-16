Latest update November 18th, 2017 6:45 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Govt Makes Bengali Language Mandatory Till Class X

May 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Govt Makes Bengali Language Mandatory Till Class X

Every student in West Bengal schools will HAVE TO STUDY BENGALI as a COMPULSORY SUBJECT from Class I to Class X.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday announced that students of all schools — irrespective of boards or mother tongue — will now have to learn three languages from Class I to X, one of which would have to be Bengali.

“From now on, it will be compulsory for students to learn Bengali in schools. English medium schools will have to make Bengali an optional subject from Class I so that the students can study it either as a second or third language,” Chatterjee told mediapersons.

As of now, students study two languages in schools from Class I, which is usually their mother tongue and English. From Class VII, they study a third language — another language, which could be Indian or foreign. While choosing the third language, till now it was not compulsory for students — who did not study Bengali as the first or second language — to opt for Bengali.

“If a student selects either Bengali or Hindi or English or Gurumukhi or Urdu or Nepali as his first language, he will have to select two other languages, one of which has to be Bengali. With Bengali selected as one of the languages, the student will have the freedom to choose any other languages as the remaining two languages,” Chatterjee said.

[Via: Indian Express] [file photo]

4,175 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

GJM Condemns Bengali Language Imposition in the Hills, Terai and Dooars
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Darjeeling march in Delhi on Nov.24

November 18, 2017

Hills political parties that opted out of talks with Bengal government will march along those in dialogue with CM Mamata Banerjee to uphold the Gorkha cause before Parliament on November 24. The Delhi march, however, will see CPRM and GNLF joining other outfits. 5,689 total views, 1,533 views today Comments comments

5,689 total views, 1,533 views today

CM Mamata Banerjee to reach Siliguri on Nov 20

November 18, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Bagdogra Airport on November 20. She will then head for Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri. On 21 November, she will be attending a bipartite talk between the state government and Hill political parties at Pintail Village. On November 22, she is scheduled to hold an […]

5,719 total views, 1,533 views today

GJM public rally and meeting

November 18, 2017

The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday. 5,710 total views, 1,537 views today Comments comments

5,710 total views, 1,537 views today

GNLF meeting in Sukia

November 18, 2017

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) which is on the revival path had an organisational meeting at Sukhiapokhari on Friday. “We feel that a permanent solution needs to be worked out rather than stop gap solutions. GNLF feels that 6th scheduled status would pave the way for a separate state. […]

5,706 total views, 1,536 views today

UNESCO OFFICIALS TO VISIT HILLS ON NOV. 19

November 17, 2017

The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR. 9,887 total views, 1,531 views today Comments comments

9,887 total views, 1,531 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress