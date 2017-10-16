Latest update October 16th, 2017 9:14 PM

Govt to compensate kin of those killed during Darjeeling shutdown: Mamata Banerjee

Oct 16, 2017

“There will be no break in service for workers who could not attend office during the three-month-long indefinite shutdown. There are some demands of the GTA which we will also fulfil,” Mamata Banerjee said

In pic: Mamata Banerjee at the all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would compensate the families of those killed during the over three-month-long agitation in Darjeeling. Mamata said this after an all-party meeting held at state secretariat Nabanna, which was attended by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and Trinamool Congress. Members of Jan Andolan Party (JAP) skipped the meeting. This was the third all-party meeting held to discuss issues concerning Darjeeling hills.

“Today’s meeting was constructive and positive. Most of the political parties attended it. GJM leader Binay Tamang and others and its three MLAs were present. From GNLF Madan Tamang and from Gorkha League Bharati Tamang were here. Trinamool Congress leaders from the Hills also attended the meeting. We have decided that all of us will work together to restore peace and normalcy in the hills. Everybody has come together for that purpose,” Mamata said.

“We have also decided to give compensation to the family of the deceased and those who were injured during the agitation in Darjeeling. There will be no break in service for workers who could not attend office during the three-month-long indefinite shutdown. There are some demands of the GTA which we will also fulfil. No hill parties want violence and agitation in Darjeeling. They want development, peace and normalcy. We have held discussions on these areas and also decided to find a permanent solution so that violence is not repeated in the hills.”

Chairman of Board of Administrators (BoA) in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Binay Tamang told reporters that the state government agreed to fulfill most of their demands, which were raised in the meeting.

“Bonus will be paid to closed tea garden workers. There will be no break in service for workers in the Darjeeling hills for their inability to attend office during the agitation. The state government also decided to give compensation to the victims of Darjeeling violence. The meeting was positive,” he said. The fourth all-party meeting will be held on November 21 in Siliguri.

[Via: Indian Express]

Binay Tamang Asks For Funds to Organise Tourism Festival in Darjeeling
DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department.

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung's associate, Dinesh Thing's house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

