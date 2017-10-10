Latest update October 10th, 2017 5:16 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Govt to relaunch job scheme in hills

Oct 10, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Govt to relaunch job scheme in hills

Darjeeling (file photo)

Calcutta, Oct. 9: The Bengal government has decided to re-launch the rural job scheme in the hills where people have been going through financial constraints because of the 104-day strike.

The decision comes after the government announced the board of administrators (BoA) to run the GTA with Binay Tamang at the helm.

In the absence of a proper panchayat system – to which polls haven’t been held since 2005 – the government used to implement schemes in rural areas through the GTA but its first five-year term had ended.

Besides, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha under its leader Bimal Gurung had junked the GTA.

“Whatever the villagers earn through the 100 days’ rural job scheme will be of immense help to them. The common people have been the worst sufferers of the strike, with no employment or income whatsoever for them during the strike,” said a senior government official.

According to the plan, the GTA administrators will submit proposals for projects in particular areas to the hill body and funds for the same will be released at the earliest.

Sources said the government was banking on the rural job scheme as it was easier to be implemented than infrastructure projects such as roads, buildings or drinking water facilities.

The government is likely to invest Rs 50 crore in different schemes in the hills over the next few months.

“We will also take up bigger projects like construction of roads and buildings… but it would take some months to implement them. Right now, the goal is to ensure an opportunity of earning for the rural people,” an official said.

Although there are two tiers in the panchayat system in the hills – gram panchayat and panchayat samiti – they have been defunct in the absence of elections since 2005.

“The state needs to pump in money to give a boost to the economy in the hills…. We are trying to do it at the earliest,” said another official.

[via: The Telegraph]

31 total views, 31 views today

Comments

comments

Hill schools face student withdrawals post 104 day long bandh
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie

October 9, 2017

Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […]

4,290 total views, 1,889 views today

GJVM President Joins Binoy Tamang Faction

October 8, 2017

GJVM Central Committee President Satyam Lama, spokesperson Sandeep Chettri and Biswas Chettri joined Binoy Tamang faction today. 5,970 total views, 1,889 views today Comments comments

5,970 total views, 1,889 views today

DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 8, 2017

19 newly elected commissioners from Darjeeling have joined Binay Tamang faction of GJM today. Those changing sides, also claimed that three more will join tomorrow. In total, Darjeeling Municipality has 32 wards. 5,979 total views, 1,888 views today Comments comments

5,979 total views, 1,888 views today

ABGL SUSPENDS ITS OWN PRESIDENT

October 8, 2017

Central Committee of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League has suspended its president Mrs Bharati Tamang for 3 months and also former vice president Mr. Laxman Pradhan, Mr. Biplop Rai and Prithivi Raj Subba for one year against their anti-party activities. 5,924 total views, 1,889 views today Comments comments

5,924 total views, 1,889 views today

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 10,764 total views, 1,890 views today Comments comments

10,764 total views, 1,890 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress