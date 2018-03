Gangtok, Mar 24 (UNI) GTA Chairman Binay Tamang will call on CM Pawan Chamling on 27th March’18.

He had desired earlier to see him.

He said today that it is expected to strengthen relation between the two States.

The cordial relation established consequent upon meeting of two CMs recently is anticipated to be better once we meet in Mintogang on 27th .

[Via: UNI]

