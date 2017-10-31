GTA graft cases await Gurung

The state government has decided to file court cases against former Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Bimal Gurung for embezzlement of government funds. The decision was taken after corruption was found during his tenure, political sources have said.

The Hill Trinamul Congress leadership has demanded exemplary punishment for all elected GTA members, including Mr Gurung, who were allegedly involved in financial irregularities.

It may be recalled that the state government had to reshuffle government officials in the GTA and has started special auditing, amid Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha protest, following complaints of massive misappropriation of funds in different heads, including tourism development. Talking to this correspondent, Hill Trinamul Congress chief Rajen Mukhia said: We have been demanding exemplary punishment for the GTA members, including its chief Bimal Gurung, if they are found guilty on charges of misappropriation of funds.- “We have learnt that the state would register a series of cases against Bimal Gurung on charges of massive financial irregularities in the GTA,” he added.

A political observer said Mr Gurung, also the chief of the GJMM, is alreadyin a tight spot following several cases against him under the Unlawful Activiti es {Prevention} Act (UAPA). “His future will be doomed if the state registers more cases on charges of alleged misappropriation of government’s funds and if the police arrest him,” the observer said.

On the other hand, the Trinamul Congress central leadership has asked the patty leadership to observe a Black Day in the Hills on 8 November. “The central leadership has asked us to take out a rally in the hills, protesting the demonetization, as the Central government move completes one year.”

“We are preparing to organize a programme in the Hills on 8 November.” said Mr Mukhia, adding, “We want to do party work peacefully in the Hills and will avoid any confrontation even as a group of Hill people is still organizing the Gorkhaland movement.”According to him, Mr Gurung, being an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, should come out of his hideout and surrender. “I can’t understand why he has changed his mind despite his announcement that he would be appearing in public on 30 October,” Mr Mukhia said.

A section of the Trinamul Congress leaders assume that Mr Gurung is somewhere in Nepal and keeping in touch with both the media and his party men. “Gurung followers are expecting that the Centre would act within November to save his face,” they said.

[Via; SNS]

604 total views, 604 views today

Comments

comments