Latest update October 31st, 2017 5:26 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GTA graft cases await Gurung

Oct 31, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GTA graft cases await Gurung

The state government has decided to file court cases against former Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Bimal Gurung for embezzlement of government funds. The decision was taken after corruption was found during his tenure, political sources have said.

The Hill Trinamul Congress leadership has demanded exemplary punishment for all elected GTA members, including Mr Gurung, who were allegedly involved in financial irregularities.

It may be recalled that the state government had to reshuffle government officials in the GTA and has started special auditing, amid Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha protest, following complaints of massive misappropriation of funds in different heads, including tourism development. Talking to this correspondent, Hill Trinamul Congress chief Rajen Mukhia said: We have been demanding exemplary punishment for the GTA members, including its chief Bimal Gurung, if they are found guilty on charges of misappropriation of funds.- “We have learnt that the state would register a series of cases against Bimal Gurung on charges of massive financial irregularities in the GTA,” he added.

A political observer said Mr Gurung, also the chief of the GJMM, is alreadyin a tight spot following several cases against him under the Unlawful Activiti es {Prevention} Act (UAPA). “His future will be doomed if the state registers more cases on charges of alleged misappropriation of government’s funds and if the police arrest him,” the observer said.

On the other hand, the Trinamul Congress central leadership has asked the patty leadership to observe a Black Day in the Hills on 8 November. “The central leadership has asked us to take out a rally in the hills, protesting the demonetization, as the Central government move completes one year.”

“We are preparing to organize a programme in the Hills on 8 November.” said Mr Mukhia, adding, “We want to do party work peacefully in the Hills and will avoid any confrontation even as a group of Hill people is still organizing the Gorkhaland movement.”According to him, Mr Gurung, being an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, should come out of his hideout and surrender. “I can’t understand why he has changed his mind despite his announcement that he would be appearing in public on 30 October,” Mr Mukhia said.

A section of the Trinamul Congress leaders assume that Mr Gurung is somewhere in Nepal and keeping in touch with both the media and his party men. “Gurung followers are expecting that the Centre would act within November to save his face,” they said.

[Via; SNS]

604 total views, 604 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28

October 29, 2017

Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 1,617 total views, 1,617 views today Comments comments

1,617 total views, 1,617 views today

Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists

October 27, 2017

On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

21,499 total views, 2,575 views today

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

October 27, 2017

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

21,515 total views, 2,576 views today

Torture charge

October 27, 2017

The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 21,555 total views, 2,577 views today Comments comments

21,555 total views, 2,577 views today

Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana

October 27, 2017

Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 21,446 total views, 2,573 views today Comments comments

21,446 total views, 2,573 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress