GTA to decentralise for better governance

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to decentralise some functions to ensure better governance at the hill body, which many believe was directionless in the previous regime.

Binay Tamang, chairman, board of administrators, GTA today held an administrative meeting in Kalimpong, which was attended by the board members and senior GTA officials including Subrata Biswas, principal secretary and C. Murugan, secretary of the hill body among others.

Saran Gurung, media executive, GTA,said: “The GTA has decided to reorganise the engineering division and henceforth, there would be an engineering cell at each block which would be monitored by a centralised engineering cell.”

There are eight blocks within GTA’s territorial jurisdiction and so far a centralised engineering department was largely overseeing all works in the GTA area. “The engineering cell is among the most important wings of the GTA and we have decided to decentralised this cell for better governance,” said Gurung.

It has also been decided that sub-assistant engineers will have to make weekly visits to various sites, assistant engineers have to visit fortnightly and executive engineers have to make field visit every month.

“The engineers will have to maintain site visit book and the progress needs to be reported to high authorities regularly. Agencies would not perform will be blacklisted and terminated with immediate effect,” said Gurung.

The GTA board also passed a resolution to have three dedicated executive directors for Darjeeling, Kalilmpong and Kurseong.

“The three executive directors would be in charge of all departments in their respective areas,” said Gurung.

The GTA has also decided to stress on recruitment against vacant posts in GTA and expedite the died-in-harness cases in GTA. “The issue of increment of Group A and Group B of GTA employees was also considered in the meeting and a proposal would be sent to state government. The enhancement of salaries of GTA employees would be taken up and a separate panel to examine the promotion of deserving candidates would be constituted by GTA,” said Gurung.

The GTA has also decided to handover some of the roads under its jurisdiction to the state PWD department. Sources said that the decision was taken to ensure that the roads are maintained properly.

Other decision taken at the meeting was to expedite regularisation of volunteer teachers, fill up vacant posts in primary school and to form a hill advisory board in all hill municipalities.

“The GTA authority has also passed a resolution that all GTA guesthouses will be transferred from GTA to interested private parties from tourism industry. An expression of interest will be floated shortly by GTA,” said Gurung.

A Hindi medium high school would also be set in the foothills of Kalimpong in Kumari region. “Projects for the minority community like granting loans, beautification of minority cement and housing schemes will also be taken up,” said Gurung.A resolution was also adopted to appoint Arun Sigchi and Suraj Sharma as liaison officers of GTA.

