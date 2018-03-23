Latest update March 23rd, 2018 6:47 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

GTA to decentralise for better governance

Mar 23, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on GTA to decentralise for better governance

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to decentralise some functions to ensure better governance at the hill body, which many believe was directionless in the previous regime.

Binay Tamang, chairman, board of administrators, GTA today held an administrative meeting in Kalimpong, which was attended by the board members and senior GTA officials including Subrata Biswas, principal secretary and C. Murugan, secretary of the hill body among others.

Saran Gurung, media executive, GTA,said: “The GTA has decided to reorganise the engineering division and henceforth, there would be an engineering cell at each block which would be monitored by a centralised engineering cell.”

There are eight blocks within GTA’s territorial jurisdiction and so far a centralised engineering department was largely overseeing all works in the GTA area. “The engineering cell is among the most important wings of the GTA and we have decided to decentralised this cell for better governance,” said Gurung.

It has also been decided that sub-assistant engineers will have to make weekly visits to various sites, assistant engineers have to visit fortnightly and executive engineers have to make field visit every month.

“The engineers will have to maintain site visit book and the progress needs to be reported to high authorities regularly. Agencies would not perform will be blacklisted and terminated with immediate effect,” said Gurung.

The GTA board also passed a resolution to have three dedicated executive directors for Darjeeling, Kalilmpong and Kurseong.

“The three executive directors would be in charge of all departments in their respective areas,” said Gurung.

The GTA has also decided to stress on recruitment against vacant posts in GTA and expedite the died-in-harness cases in GTA. “The issue of increment of Group A and Group B of GTA employees was also considered in the meeting and a proposal would be sent to state government. The enhancement of salaries of GTA employees would be taken up and a separate panel to examine the promotion of deserving candidates would be constituted by GTA,” said Gurung.

The GTA has also decided to handover some of the roads under its jurisdiction to the state PWD department. Sources said that the decision was taken to ensure that the roads are maintained properly.

Other decision taken at the meeting was to expedite regularisation of volunteer teachers, fill up vacant posts in primary school and to form a hill advisory board in all hill municipalities.

“The GTA authority has also passed a resolution that all GTA guesthouses will be transferred from GTA to interested private parties from tourism industry. An expression of interest will be floated shortly by GTA,” said Gurung.

A Hindi medium high school would also be set in the foothills of Kalimpong in Kumari region. “Projects for the minority community like granting loans, beautification of minority cement and housing schemes will also be taken up,” said Gurung.A resolution was also adopted to appoint Arun Sigchi and Suraj Sharma as liaison officers of GTA.

[Via: The Telegraph]

81 total views, 16 views today

Comments

comments

Hill Trinamul Congress decides to revive trade union
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 64,410 total views, 5,617 views today Comments comments

64,410 total views, 5,617 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   113,007 total views, 5,615 views today Comments comments

113,007 total views, 5,615 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 183,515 total views, 5,629 views today Comments comments

183,515 total views, 5,629 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 222,041 total views, 5,615 views today Comments comments

222,041 total views, 5,615 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

226,573 total views, 5,616 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress